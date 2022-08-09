(Newser) – The word "bombshell" is being thrown around a lot in coverage to describe the FBI search on former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Monday. Son Eric Trump confirmed to Sean Hannity on Fox Monday night that agents were looking for confidential documents his father might still have in his possession, reports the New York Post. But the younger Trump sees a larger motive: "They do it for one reason, because they don't want Donald Trump to run and win again in 2024 and, Sean, that's what this is about today," he said of Democrats. Related coverage:

The "idea that a law enforcement organization under a sitting president would raid the home of his predecessor, opponent in the previous election, and potential opponent in the next election, has no close parallel in American history," writes Philip Klein at the National Review. He adds that if the search yields nothing, it will further destabilize an already unstable political environment, "and should be alarming to anybody, no matter their personal feelings about Trump or his statements and actions." The goods? "Taken together, this is one of the most significant, sensitive, and politically explosive actions the US Justice Department and FBI has ever taken—one of a tiny handful of times it's ever investigated a president," tweeted journalist Garrett M. Graff. "Bottom line: The FBI & DOJ must've known they had the goods." Agents were at the residence "for the majority of the day," but it's not clear what they found, per NBC's Doug Adams.