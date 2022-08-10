Secret Service Officer Assaulted Outside White House

(Newser) – The Secret Service says a suspect is in custody after an assault on one of its officers outside the White House Tuesday afternoon. The agency says the uniformed officer was attacked in an unprovoked assault near a guard booth on Pennsylvania Avenue, on the north side of the White House, the Washington Post reports. The agency has not released the suspect's name or commented on a possible motive. President Biden was at the White House at the time but the incident didn't affect his schedule, which included signing the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act, reports the Hill. A Secret Service spokesperson said the officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries. (Read more Secret Service stories.)