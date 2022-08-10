Secret Service Officer Assaulted Outside White House

Agency says suspect is in custody
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 9, 2022 7:25 PM CDT
Secret Service Says Officer Was Assaulted Outside White House
A Secret Service Uniformed Division Officer holds his weapon at a guard booth by the West Wing of the White House in this 2016 photo.   (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(Newser) – The Secret Service says a suspect is in custody after an assault on one of its officers outside the White House Tuesday afternoon. The agency says the uniformed officer was attacked in an unprovoked assault near a guard booth on Pennsylvania Avenue, on the north side of the White House, the Washington Post reports. The agency has not released the suspect's name or commented on a possible motive. President Biden was at the White House at the time but the incident didn't affect his schedule, which included signing the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act, reports the Hill. A Secret Service spokesperson said the officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries. (Read more Secret Service stories.)

