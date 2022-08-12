This Year's Perseid Meteor Shower Is Peaking

(Newser) – It's that time of year again, when the Perseid meteor shower puts on one of the most popular sky shows of the year. This year, the Perseids became active in mid-July and will continue to be so through August 24, reports Space.com. But the peak is happening right about now. Sky & Telescope says the best night for viewing in North America is Friday night into Saturday morning (August 12-13). One problem with the 2022 show, however, is that the peak is coinciding with a full moon. That means all but the brightest shooting stars could be muted, per CBS News. But given how prolific the Perseids are, the intrepid should still be able to see their fair share.

How to watch: "Meteor showers are usually best viewed when the sky is darkest, after midnight but before sunrise," advises the New York Times. "In order to see as many meteors as possible, wait 30 to 45 minutes after you get to your viewing location. That will allow your eyes to adjust to the dark. Then lie back and take in a large swath of the night sky." Space.com adds that the best time to spot meteors is during the pre-dawn hours.