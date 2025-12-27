4 Family Members Missing After Tour Boat Sinks

Indonesian rescuers searched for four members of a Spanish family on Saturday after a tour boat carrying 11 people sank overnight near Padar Island, a popular destination within Komodo National Park, officials said. The boat was carrying the family of six, four crew members, and a local guide when it went down on Friday evening after suffering engine failure on a trip from Komodo Island to Padar, said Fathur Rahman, who heads the Maumere Search and Rescue Office, per the AP .

Rahman said three people were rescued by a passing vessel, while four others were picked up by a search and rescue team. The survivors included the Spanish mother and one daughter. The father, two sons, and another daughter were missing. Rahman said the search was suspended Saturday evening due to bad weather and poor visibility and will resume early Sunday.

Komodo National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site famed for its rugged landscapes, pristine beaches, and the endangered Komodo dragon. The park attracts thousands of visitors for diving, trekking, and wildlife tours. The survivors were treated at the port office in Labuan Bajo as strong waves up to 8.2 feet high and darkness hampered emergency responders overnight, Rahman said. The search involved multiple rescue units in inflatable boats, a navy vessel with diving equipment, and a rescue ship, with the assistance of local fishermen and residents.

It was centered on a 5-nautical-mile radius of the sinking site, where rescuers found the boat debris, Rahman said. "Our teams have been combing the northern waters of Padar Island until dusk," Rahman said. "We are determined to find the victims." Indonesia is an archipelago with more than 17,000 islands, where boats are a common form of transportation. With lax safety standards and problems with overcrowding, accidents occur frequently.