Everybody's Talking About 'Quiet Quitting'

(Newser) – "Quiet quitting" is a workplace trend that's suddenly getting a lot of press—and it doesn't involve sneaking out of work and heading for the hills. Instead, advocates, including many TikTokers, describe it as doing the minimum their jobs require and refusing to work extra hours or take on extra assignments, while focusing on out-of-work activities. They say it's about having an identity outside the workplace and refusing to let work rule their lives. Critics—including, presumably, some of their bosses—say some of it sounds a lot like old-fashioned slacking. More:

Gallup calls it "not engaged." Jim Harter, chief scientist for Gallup’s workplace and well-being research center, says survey data shows workers are less engaged and quiet quitting sounds like what he refers to as "not engaged," a group that includes 54% of survey respondents born after 1989, the Wall Street Journal reports. But while engagement is lowest among Gen Zers and younger millennials, it's been dropping across all age groups in recent years.

"They're doing what they're getting paid for." Advocates say quiet quitting is all about maintaining a healthy work-life balance. "People aren’t going above and beyond — they’re not bending over backwards for their employers anymore and sacrificing their mental and physical health," career coach Alison Peck tells Today. "They're doing what they’re getting paid for." She says she wishes the trend had a different name "because you're not quitting. You're taking care of yourself. You're coasting. You're, like, carefully coasting."

No more "hustle culture." "You're still performing your duties but you're no longer subscribing to the hustle culture mentality that work has to be your life," TikTok user @zkchillin says in a viral video that has had more than 3 million views, per Fortune. "The reality is, it's not."