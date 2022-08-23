Remote-Control Ball Makes for Weird PGA Moment

(Newser) – A bizarre incident on the PGA Tour over the weekend is still percolating in headlines. For those who missed it, the strangeness involved four-time major winner Rory McIlroy and a remote-control ball, reports Golfweek. As McIlroy was on the 15th green of the BMW Championship in Delaware, a fan managed to get inside the ropes to the edge of the green, plop down a ball, and start steering it toward the flag via remote control, per CNN. A ticked-off McIlroy prevented the ball from going into the hole before picking it up and chucking it into a pond—much to the delight of spectators. Watch it here.

Only then did security approach the intruder and escort him away. "You think you’ve seen most everything in golf. And then this happens," writes Ryan Herrington at Golf Digest. No word on what penalties the unidentified intruder might face. "He kept yelling at Rory, 'This is my dream, this is my dream,'" says McIlroy playing partner Scott Stallings. "I don't know exactly what he was dreaming about, but his ball is gone." McIlroy, for the record, ended up tied for eighth in the tournament. (Read more Rory McIlroy stories.)