Jerry Nadler Beats His Longtime Colleague in Primary

Jerrold Nadler and Carolyn Maloney, longtime colleagues in Congress, went up against each other in New York's Democratic primary Tuesday night, and Nadler came out ahead. Redistricting had combined their districts, meaning one of them would have to go, the New York Times reports. A third candidate, who nearly ousted Maloney two years ago, cut into her portion of the vote, earning 19% with 93% of votes in. Speaking after the race was called, Nadler thanked Maloney and noted that they'd "spent much of our adult life working together to better New York and our nation." The Times notes the 75-year-old (who had 56% of the vote to Maloney's 24%) is extremely likely to win in the fall, and Maloney is likely to exit politics entirely.

In addition to that historic race (Nadler and Maloney each chair powerful House committees, and had held their seats since the 1990s), the AP reports another New York incumbent, first-term Rep. Mondaire Jones, also lost to a primary challenger Tuesday night. Also in New York: The 19th congressional district, a swing district, held a special election to fill the seat vacated by Democrat Antonio Delgado, the state's new lieutenant governor. Democrat Pat Ryan, who framed the election as a referendum on the overturning of Roe v. Wade, beat Republican Marc Molinaro, CNN reports. The race had been considered a toss-up, so Democrats can take it as a sign that abortion rights is indeed a useful topic for riling up their base, the network notes.