Attack on Ukraine Train Station Kills at Least 22

(Newser) – Days ago, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia could do "something particularly ugly, something particularly vicious" as the country celebrated its Independence Day. On Wednesday, he said a Russian attack on a train station had killed at least 22 people, the BBC reports. Ukrainian authorities said the attack in Chaplyne in the central Dnipropetrovsk region wounded about 50 people. They said the 22 people killed included an 11-year-old boy. "Rescuers are working, but, unfortunately, the death toll could increase," Zelensky said in an address to the United Nations.

Wednesday marked 31 years since Ukraine declared its independence from the Soviet Union—and six months since the Russian invasion began. President Biden announced another $3 billion in military support and senior politicians from across Europe, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, traveled to Kyiv despite warnings of a possible attack on the capital, the Guardian reports. The usual Independence Day celebrations in Kyiv were called off, though the AP reports that a "festive atmosphere prevailed" in the city's Maidan Square, with thousands of residents ignoring air-raid sirens and posing next to burned-out Russian tanks on display.

Johnsons urged Western allies to stand by Ukraine in the months ahead. "This is not the time to put forward flimsy negotiating proposals," he said, per the AP. "You can’t negotiate with a bear when it’s eating your leg or with a street robber when he has you pinned to the floor." (In Russia, a popular politician was detained for allegedly "discrediting the army.")