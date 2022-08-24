Popular Russian Politician Detained for 'Discrediting' Army

(Newser) – The popular ex-mayor of Russia’s fourth largest city was detained by police Wednesday for "discrediting the Russian army,” per Reuters. Masked police were seen raiding the home of Yevgeny Roizman, a prominent opposition figure who served as mayor of Yekaterinburg from 2013–2018. As police escorted him past reporters, Roizman said he was arrested "basically for one phrase, 'the invasion of Ukraine.'" In a video published by Russian state news, Roizman was also heard saying, "In principle, the essence is that I called the war a war. That's it. Unfortunately, I have no defense."

According to the Guardian, Roizman, 59, "built a political base through his public outreach and blunt, often foul-mouthed criticism of the Russian authorities," and is known for regularly "trolling and insulting public officials" on social media. Per the New York Times, the "jocular and charismatic" Roizman is also admired for opening a public museum of religious icons, raising money for sick children, and inviting constituents and reporters on weekly jogs. In the past, authorities may have hesitated to crack down on Roizman due to his popularity; however, as the Times puts it, "the Kremlin’s calculus appears to have changed" as the Putin administration continues to tamp down on dissent.

Referring to Russia’s "special military operation" as an "invasion" or "war" is punishable by up to five years in prison. First offenders are typically charged with "administrative violations" and fined, while repeat offenses can lead to criminal charges. Roizman has already been fined three times this year. Per the AP, "a few local residents picketed in his support" following his arrest, and authorities will likely move him to Moscow to avoid further backlash. Since February, human rights activists say nearly 16,500 Russians have been detained for protesting the war, leading to 3,500 administrative cases and 90 criminal prosecutions. (Read more Russia-Ukraine conflict stories.)