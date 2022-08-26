Powell Warns of 'Some Pain' for Households, Businesses

(Newser) – Fed chief Jerome Powell delivered a closely watched speech on Friday that made clear he expects the central bank to continue raising interest rates, reports CNBC. Wall Street didn't seem thrilled: The Dow fell 200 points as Powell spoke in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and it was down more than 300 points within a half-hour. Powell didn't go into specifics about the Fed's next moves on rates, but he strongly suggested the fight against inflation wasn't over.

“While higher interest rates, slower growth, and softer labor market conditions will bring down inflation, they will also bring some pain to households and businesses,” Powell said. “These are the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation. But a failure to restore price stability would mean far greater pain.”