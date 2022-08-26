Key Points From the Trump Affidavit

(Newser) – The Justice Department released its blacked-out version of the Mar-a-Lago affidavit Friday afternoon, and news outlets were scrambling to make sense of what could be read. In the affidavit, the department argued that the FBI search had to be conducted because a batch of documents retrieved from the Florida residence in January contained an alarming amount of classified information—14 of 15 boxes had documents with classified markings, reports the AP—and they were sure more were still at the residence. Coverage:

Read the redacted affidavit yourself here.

The department said the material retrieved in January included top-secret information obtained by "clandestine human resources" who were monitoring "foreign communications signals," per the Hill. If such information got into the wrong hands, it could compromise spies and their intel-gathering operations, said the affidavit.

How did the department know that Trump had classified documents at Mar-a-Lago? Through "a significant number of civilian witnesses."