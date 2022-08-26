Gallup Finally Has Some Good News for Biden

His approval rating hits the lofty heights of 44%
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 26, 2022 2:32 PM CDT
President Biden speaks during a rally hosted by the Democratic National Committee at Richard Montgomery High School, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Rockville, Md.   (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(Newser) – While President Biden remains an unpopular president—his approval rating in recent months has been even lower than that of his historically unpopular predecessor, according to FiveThirtyEight—polls show that he's received a boost from recent successes. According to the latest Gallup poll, Biden's approval rating is now at 44%, his highest in the year since Afghanistan fell to the Taliban. In July, it was 38%. Gallup says the boost came from independents, whose approval of Biden jumped from 31% to 40%. The pollsters say his 81% approval rating among Democrats and 4% rating among Republicans was little changed month-over-month.

The only area where Biden received an overall approval rating higher than 50% was on the COVID-19 response, of which 58% of respondents, including 20% of Republicans, approved. He scored 50% on the environment and 46% on the situation in Ukraine. His lowest approval rating, 31%, was on the economy. A Reuters poll released earlier this week put Biden's approval rating at 41%, the highest Reuters has seen since early June. Gallup notes that at 44%, Biden's approval rating ahead of the midterm elections is higher than that of Barack Obama and Donald Trump before the 2014 and 2018 midterms. (Read more President Biden stories.)

