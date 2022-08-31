50 Feet Up NYT Building, Guy Puts Knife to Own Neck

(Newser) – A man described as emotionally disturbed climbed 50 feet up the 721-foot New York Times building Tuesday night before holding a knife to his neck. A group of onlookers gathered around 7:30pm to watch as Port Authority police officers and firefighters worked to get Darrow Erikksan safely off the Midtown Manhattan building with a "ladder-like facade," per the New York Daily News. The 31-year-old, who threatened to hurt himself, was ultimately uninjured but taken by ambulance to an area hospital for an evaluation, per the Daily News and New York Post.

He was also arrested and charged with reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon, and trespassing. Those charges came less than two weeks after Erikksan was charged with assault on a police officer after allegedly injuring a cop with "a two-by-four riddled with nails" on Aug. 18, per the Post. He was subsequently hospitalized for evaluation and released. However, a bench warrant was issued a week ago when he failed to appear at a court hearing, the Post reports. (Read more arrest stories.)