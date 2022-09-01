Dolly Parton's New Venture: Canine Fashion

Some of the proceeds from her 'Doggy Parton' line will go to animal shelter
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 1, 2022 2:51 PM CDT
Dolly Parton would like to dress up your dog.   (Courtesy of the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy via AP)

(Newser) – It may not be every dog's dream to wear a "blonde bombshell wig," a "gingham print body harness," or even a "rhinestone spoiled pink body harness," but the possibility now exists thanks to Dolly Parton. The singer and philanthropist has launched a line of Dolly-themed clothing and accessories called, of course, "Doggy Parton," reports NPR. The items will eventually be sold via a website, but they're on Amazon in the meantime.

Part of the proceeds will go to the Willa B. Farms animal-rescue facility in Tennessee. "'Puppy Love' was my very first record, and six decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever," Parton tells fan in a newly posted video. "This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys, and more with a little 'Dolly' flair," she says, per USA Today. (Parton is now a member of the rock hall of fame, even though she resisted the idea initially.)

