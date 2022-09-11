17-Year-Old Grabs Shotgun, Kills 2 Breaking Into Home

Case will go to grand jury, Texas sheriff says
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 11, 2022 12:30 PM CDT
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez speaks to reporters in September 2019.   (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

(Newser) – A 17-year-old in a Houston suburb opened fire with a shotgun when three masked, armed men broke into a home, killing two of them. The third man fled the house and drove away, police said. A 12-year-old child, an adult woman, and another 17-year-old were in the Channelview home at the time of the break-in Friday night and were unhurt, CBS News reports.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the two masked men were pronounced dead at the house. A neighbor afterward pointed out at least nine bullet holes in another house and nearby car, per KTRK. A homicide investigation has begun, and Gonzalez said the case will be taken to a grand jury. Texas led the nation last year in gun ownership, according to Rand Corporation data. Nearly half of the state's adults reported living in a home with guns. (Read more home invasion stories.)

