17-Year-Old Grabs Shotgun, Kills 2 Breaking Into Home

(Newser) – A 17-year-old in a Houston suburb opened fire with a shotgun when three masked, armed men broke into a home, killing two of them. The third man fled the house and drove away, police said. A 12-year-old child, an adult woman, and another 17-year-old were in the Channelview home at the time of the break-in Friday night and were unhurt, CBS News reports.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the two masked men were pronounced dead at the house. A neighbor afterward pointed out at least nine bullet holes in another house and nearby car, per KTRK. A homicide investigation has begun, and Gonzalez said the case will be taken to a grand jury. Texas led the nation last year in gun ownership, according to Rand Corporation data. Nearly half of the state's adults reported living in a home with guns.