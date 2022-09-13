Texas Woman Allegedly Threatened to Kill Judge in Trump Case

(Newser) – The judge presiding over the court battle between Donald Trump and the Justice Department over the documents seized during an FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago has been getting threatening voicemails, and now a Texas woman is charged with leaving them. Tiffani Gish, who was arrested last week, allegedly confessed to federal marshals that she had left three threatening messages for US District Judge Aileen Cannon, NBC News reports. According to a federal criminal complaint, the messages said Cannon was "marked for assassination" and that Gish had a "license to kill," is "in charge of nuclear" for the US, worked as a "hitman" for Trump, and planned to shoot Cannon in front of her family members. She also allegedly threatened to bomb Cannon's house, the Houston Chronicle reports.

However, the messages also said Trump, too, was "marked for assassination," and accused him of being behind the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Federal agents traced the cellphone number used to make the calls to Gish. Gish's mother told Secret Service agents earlier this year that her daughter, who is 49, is "borderline schizophrenic" and has "severe bipolar disorder," and prosecutors say Gish has, in the past, made similarly delusional statements and threatened public figures including Trump, Hillary Clinton, and an Arizona governor. She also allegedly has a history of contacting the CIA, claiming to have information about nuclear weapons, and has a criminal record that includes assault and disorderly conduct.