Erstwhile James Bond Apologizes After Interview Called 'Disgusting'

George Lazenby, who replaced Sean Connery to play James Bond in one of the franchise's films, apologized Monday after audience members who saw him at an event in Australia accused him of inappropriate remarks. The 83-year-old, who played 007 only in the 1969 film On Her Majesty's Secret Service, will not be involved with future performances of the Music of James Bond tour, the BBC reports, and organizers of the tour said in a statement that "there is no excuse" for Lazenby's behavior. They have also offered audience members refunds.

Viewers who spoke to radio station 6PR and the West Australian, or posted on social media, used words including "creepy," "disgusting," and "horrific" to describe what they said were Lazenby's sometimes graphic recollections of his sexual exploits. He was also accused of being homophobic and of describing at least one incident that sounded a lot like sexual harassment. "There were children in the audience, and a lot families who had brought their kids probably to their first classical music concert," one concertgoer says. At least one other, though, claims this is all an overreaction: "People were just getting so woke." Lazenby, for his part, says he was "saddened" to hear that his stories offended people.