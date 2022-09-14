R. Kelly Found Guilty on Multiple Counts in Chicago

(Newser) – Disgraced, imprisoned R&B star R. Kelly has been found guilty on six out of 13 charges at his federal trial in Chicago and is now facing deeper disgrace and a longer prison sentence. The jury found Kelly guilty of three counts of sexual exploitation of a child via production of child pornography and three counts of enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity, NBC Chicago reports. He was acquitted on other child pornography and enticement counts, as well as one count of obstructing justice by trying to rig his 2008 child pornography trial. The jury deliberated for 11 hours over two days and sent the judge several questions on Wednesday.

Kelly's two co-defendants, former employees Derrel McDavid and Milton Brown, were found not guilty on all charges, including child pornography charges connected to what prosecutors said were Kelly's attempts to recover videos that showed him abusing a 14-year-old girl, the AP reports. A 37-year-old woman testified that she was the girl in the video and that Kelly had persuaded her to lie to a grand jury in 2002, reports the New York Times. "I no longer wanted to carry his lies," she testified. Kelly is already serving a 30-year federal sentence for racketeering and sex trafficking, and the Chicago convictions could add years to his sentences. (On Tuesday, a Kelly lawyer likened prosecution evidence to "cockroaches.")