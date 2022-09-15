Video of Shark's Surprise Move Goes Viral

(Newser) – Passengers on a charter boat keeping an eye out for sharks got a much closer look than they anticipated in Maine. However, all ended well, including for the shark. As NECN reports, a boat with Sea Ventures Charters was about 20 miles off Monhegan Island when a mako shark leaped out of the water and landed on the boat's deck. The resulting video has become an internet sensation—see the moment here via News Center Maine.

"We tag and release sharks for research," boat captain Dave Sinclair tells NECN. And he says he's never had an experience quite like this one. After everyone scrambled to safety without injuries, the shark was indeed tagged before being released back into the water. The company works with the National Marine Fisheries Apex Predator Tagging Program, per CBS News.