DB Cooper Sleuth Thinks He's Cracked the Case

Although this isn't the first suspect put forth by Eric Ulis
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 15, 2022 11:09 AM CST
Updated Nov 19, 2022 6:00 AM CST
DB Cooper Sleuth Thinks He's Cracked the Case
This artist sketch shows the skyjacker known as D.B. Cooper from recollections of the passengers and crew of the Northwest Airlines jet he hijacked in 1971.   (AP-Photo/File)

The FBI has officially given up trying to figure out the identity of the legendary 1971 hijacker known as DB Cooper. But amateur sleuths remain very much on the case, and one is putting forth a new suspect, reports the Oregonian. Eric Ulis says analysis of the tie left behind by Cooper on the plane shows traces of an unusual titanium alloy that was in use by only one US company at the time of the hijacking: Crucible Steel of Pittsburgh, formerly Rem-Cru Titanium. Lab researchers at the company wore ties at work, and only one of those employees matches the general description of Cooper—the late Vince Petersen.

"All roads seem to indicate that Mr. Petersen was DB Cooper," Ulis tells the Columbian. Petersen doesn't appear to have been on the FBI's radar in connection with the case, and no evidence links him to it. On top of that, Petersen's son doesn't think his father is the famous hijacker. Still, "I think the evidence clearly points to him and he is definitely worthy of serious consideration," says Ulis, who's among the better-known Cooper sleuths. Such consideration might come later this week at the annual CooperCon, a three-day convention in Vancouver devoted to the case that begins on Friday. (Read about two other suspects here and here.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X