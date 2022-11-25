Stock Are Mixed on a Short Day

Stocks wobbled to a mixed close Friday on Wall Street, but every major index notched weekly gains in a holiday-shortened week. The S&P 500 edged lower Friday, slipping 1.14 points, or less than 0.1%, to 4,026.12, the AP reports. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 152.97 points, or 0.4%, to 34,347.03, and the Nasdaq fell 58.96 points, or 0.5%, to 11,226.36. Technology stocks were the biggest drags on the broader market. Markets were closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday and closed at 1pm Eastern time on Friday.

There were no major economic data or earnings reports released in the US, per Yahoo Finance. For the week, the S&P 500 was up 60.78 points, or 1.5%; the Dow 601.34 points, or 1.8%; and the Nasdaq 80.29 points, or 0.7%. Based on history, investors have something to look forward to: From just before Thanksgiving through the beginning of the new year, the S&P 500 has risen 81% of the time since 1950, Yahoo reports.