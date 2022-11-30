New Willow Series Was Worth the Wait

The new Willow fantasy series, a sequel to the 1988 movie based on a George Lucas story, made its debut on Disney Plus Wednesday, and it's getting mostly positive reviews. British actor Warwick Davis—who was 18 years old when the movie came out—returns as a sorcerer from a village of little people. Ron Howard, who directed the movie, is among the series' executive producers. The series was created by Jonathan Kasdan, son of frequent Lucas collaborator Lawrence Kasdan. What critics are saying:

The series "goes to more, and more interesting, places, with fuller characterizations, less predictable plot lines and sharper jokes," writes Robert Lloyd at the Los Angeles Times. At times, the series is "legitimately a comedy," he writes. "Temperamentally, it’s more Princess Bride than Lord of the Rings, with a hint of Monty Python in the way it sets modern dialogue and attitudes against a medieval backdrop."