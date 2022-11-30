Wednesday Was a Big Day for the French Baguette

The announcement was celebrated in the most appropriate way, per Axios: with baguettes waved in the air. (See photo evidence here.) UNESCO on Wednesday voted to add the baguette to its "intangible cultural heritage" list, which now numbers 600 items. Reuters notes that some 16 million baguettes are said to be made daily in France, a country of 67 million people. President Emmanuel Macron hailed the decision, referring to the bread as "250 grams of magic and perfection in our daily lives," per CBS News.

The baguette's history is murky. Some say Napoleon called for the shape so that his soldiers could more easily carry it; others give credit to an Austrian baker. What isn't questioned is the impact a 1920s French law had on skyrocketing the baguette's importance: The law barred bakers from working before 4am. Per the AP, "the baguette's long, thin shape meant it could be made more quickly than its stodgy cousins, so it was the only bread that bakers could make in time for breakfast."