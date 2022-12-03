A manufacturer of children's apparel has issued a recall of 87,000 Disney-themed outfits due to a risk of lead poisoning. The clothing sets made by Bentex—which feature characters such as Minnie Mouse, Baby Yoda, and Winnie the Pooh—were sold on Amazon and at TJ Maxx and other retailers around the nation between November 2021 and August of this year, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. "The textile ink painted on the recalled clothing sets contains levels of lead that exceed either the federal lead paint ban or the federal lead content ban, posing a lead poisoning hazard," the CPSC notes in its warning.

USA Today notes the health risks that ingestion of lead and high lead exposure can pose to kids, with lead poisoning symptoms including vomiting, stomach pains, and loss of appetite, as well as longer-term issues such as learning difficulties and developmental delays. The Mayo Clinic adds that "initially, lead poisoning can be hard to detect" and that "signs and symptoms usually don't appear until dangerous amounts have accumulated."

Bentex tells parents to remove any items that might be on the recall list (check here) and contact the company on how to dispose of the outfits and receive a full refund. "We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused you and appreciate your understanding in this matter," Bentex posted on its Instagram after news of the recall broke. (Read more Amazon.com stories.)