Criminal Acts Caused Power Outage: Sheriff

Investigators see evidence of vandalism after 40K in North Carolina lose electricity
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 4, 2022 1:45 PM CST
The gate to the Duke Energy West End substation in Moore County, North Carolina, is on the ground on Sunday.   (John Nagy/The Pilot via AP)

The cause of a power outage affecting 40,000 customers in North Carolina over the weekend does not appear to be accidental, officials said. Residents of Moore County began reporting they'd lost power around 7pm Saturday, CBS News reports. The blackout "is being investigated as a criminal occurrence," according to a statement posted online by the Moore County Sheriff's Office. "As utility companies began responding to the different substations, evidence was discovered that indicated that intentional vandalism had occurred at multiple sites," the statement said, adding that security at the substations has been increased.

Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted Sunday that state law enforcement agencies will aid the investigation, per CNN. Two utilities were affected, but most of the households are Duke Energy customers. A spokesman said Duke was dealing with "multiple equipment failures." The fire chief of the town of Southern Pines said Duke Energy told him gunfire had damaged two substations, per the AP, but the utility didn't immediately confirm that. Wastewater pumps were knocked out, as were stoplights, and officials in some areas asked residents to stay off the roads after accidents occurred. Moore County asked people to keep water and sewer usage to a minimum during the outage. (Read more power outage stories.)

