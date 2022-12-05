Man Jumps to His Death at Disneyland Garage

Police say he jumped from parking garage, hadn't entered theme park
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 5, 2022 1:44 AM CST
Man Jumps to His Death at Disneyland Garage
Disneyland visitors wait outside a parking garage after it was evacuated due to a fire in the garage in Anaheim, Calif., Monday, Feb. 13, 2017.   (Mark Eades/The Orange County Register via AP)

Police say a man jumped to his death from a parking garage at Disneyland on Saturday. A witness called police to report the incident just before 9pm, the Los Angeles Times reports. The man, who was in his 50s, reportedly jumped from the seven-story Mickey & Friends parking structure and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say an investigation revealed it was likely a suicide, and media outlets report a lengthy suicide note was left on social media prior to the man's death. A 61-year-old man also jumped to his death at the garage, which was the largest parking structure in the country when it opened in 2000, in 2010, as did a 23-year-old man in 2012 and a 40-year-old man in 2016.

Witnesses told ABC 7 that Disneyland shut down trams to the parking structure around the time of the incident and that people were walking from the theme park back to their vehicles. The man did not appear to have entered the amusement park prior to his death. He's been identified as the popular principal of a Huntington Beach elementary school and local musician who was due in court Monday on charges of child endangerment and battery, the Orange County Register reports. His social media post claimed he'd been wrongfully accused. Anyone dealing with thoughts of suicide is encouraged to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, or simply call or text 988. You can also visit the 988 website here. (Read more Disneyland stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X