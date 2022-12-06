Rupert Murdoch Is Getting Deposed by Dominion

Rupert Murdoch will be the highest-profile person to be deposed by Dominion Voting Systems in its defamation lawsuit against Fox News. Murdoch, who owns Fox parent company Fox Corp, will have to answer questions under oath on Dec. 13 and 14, the Washington Post reports. Dominion says the conservative network intentionally misled viewers about Dominion's role in the 2020 presidential election, repeating false claims that Dominion engaged in voter fraud to rig the election for Joe Biden, the Hill reports. Murdoch's eldest son and likely successor, Lachlan, who is CEO of Fox Corp, was deposed in the case Monday, and his younger brother James was deposed in October.

Well-known Fox News hosts including Sean Hannity, Jeanine Pirro and Tucker Carlson, as well as on-air personalities including Shepard Smith, have also been deposed, as were Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott and network president Jay Wallace. Fox News' argument thus far has been that it merely aired claims of voter fraud made by others. "Instead of acting responsibly and showing remorse, Fox instead has doubled down,” a spokeswoman for Dominion said in a statement Monday. “We’re focused on holding Fox accountable and are confident the truth will ultimately prevail.” If no settlement is reached, a trial is set to begin in April. (Read more Rupert Murdoch stories.)