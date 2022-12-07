Biden Signs NDA Limits Into Law

President Biden signed into law on Wednesday legislation limiting the sweep of confidentiality agreements that can be used to keep victims of sexual harassment in the workplace from speaking out. The president tweeted that the legislation will "increase access to justice," Deadline reports. The legislation, which came out of the #MeToo movement, covers any nondisclosure agreement signed before there was a dispute. "Instead of protecting trade secrets as it was initially intended, abusive use of NDAs silence employees and covers up serious and systemic misconduct," said Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who sponsored the bill.

The measure was championed by Gretchen Carlson and Julie Roginsky, former Fox News hosts who founded a nonprofit in 2019 to work to end such agreements, per Axios. NDAs that already exist would not be enforceable under the law. Carlson's NDA with Fox would not be affected because she signed it as part of a settlement with the network after accusing her boss, Roger Ailes, of abusive behavior, per the AP. "The only way to end the vicious cycle of abuse is to end the vicious cycle of silence," Carlson said when the bill passed last month. The House vote was 315-109; the Senate gave unanimous approval. (Read more nondisclosure agreement stories.)