Here Are the World's Top Destination Cities

Recovery from the pandemic for the travel industry is a work in progress, but inbound arrivals around the world increased by more than 80% this year in terms of numbers of trips, CNN notes. That means people are breaking out their passports again, and some cities are drawing travelers in droves. Euromonitor International looked at 100 cities around the globe, using metrics in categories including tourism policy and performance, infrastructure, health and safety, economic performance, and sustainability. Europe emerges as the big winner, with Paris taking the rankings' No. 1 spot, and seven other European cities also making the top 10. The only US city that made that elite group? New York, squeaking in at No. 10. Here are those top 10 cities:



Paris Dubai Amsterdam Madrid Rome London Munich Berlin Barcelona New York