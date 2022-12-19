It's a Big Week, Huge Week for Donald Trump

Former President Trump will very much be in the headlines again this week, in ways he probably won't like. "Taken together, this week will point a spotlight on both Mr. Trump’s refusal to cede power and the issue that he has most acutely guarded for decades, the actual size of his personal wealth and his sources of income," writes Maggie Haberman in the New York Times.



Jan. 6 panel: The House panel investigating the Capitol riot has what is expected to be its final public meeting at 1pm Monday. The panel is poised to recommend criminal charges against Trump, per the AP, though the final decision rests with the Justice Department. "I think the president has violated multiple criminal laws and I think you have to be treated like any other American who breaks the law," panel member Adam Schiff, a Democrat, said on CNN. And on Wednesday, the panel is expected to release its final report before dissolving.