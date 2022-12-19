Snoop Dogg Has a Twitter Suggestion

The Yes side won in Elon Musk's poll on whether he should step down as head of Twitter—and while he hasn't said who will replace him if he keeps his promise to abide by the results, another poll has suggested a candidate. Snoop Dogg tweeted a poll Sunday asking, "Should I run Twitter?" and lot of people liked the idea, AllHipHop reports. With more than 2.1 million votes cast, 81% are in favor of the rapper replacing Musk at the helm of the site he has referred to as "Twizzle." Snoop Dogg—whose real name is Calvin Broadus Jr.—has, like Musk, been involved in a variety of business ventures. Most of them are music, weed, or NFT-related, but he's also reportedly an investor in Reddit.

The rapper joked about buying Twitter back in May, the month after Musk declared his intention to buy the company. "Gonna replace the board of directors with Jimmy from my corner Fish Fry, Tommy Chung and tha guy with the ponytail on CNBC," he tweeted. Another of his proposals wasn't too far away from one Musk tried to implement with the Twitter Blue subscription plan. "Everyone gets a blue checkmark," the rapper said. "Even tha bots with 10 letters in their name that hit you in DMs n just say 'Hello'. Nah f--- those bots." (Read more Twitter stories.)