Panel Reveals New Jan. 6 Details

The House committee investigating the Capitol attack held its final hearing Monday—and beyond recommending criminal charges for former President Donald Trump, it released an executive summary of its final report and shared new details of the assault. The meeting began with what the Washington Post calls a "highlight reel, of sorts"—a video with clips from all 10 of the panel's public hearings, including clips of rioters shouting "Hang Mike Pence" and of Trump asking Georgia election officials to "find" more votes for him. More:
- Republicans referred to Ethics Committee. The panel referred four Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, to the bipartisan House Ethics Committee for defying subpoenas, Politico reports. Reps. Scott Perry, Jim Jordan, and Andy Biggs were also referred to the committee, which is considered unlikely to take action against them.
- Weapons. The panel listed the weapons taken from spectators who agreed to pass through magnetometers ahead of Trump's Jan. 6 speech: "242 canisters of pepper spray, 269 knives or blades, 18 brass knuckles, 18 tasers, 6 pieces of body armor, 3 gas masks, 30 batons or blunt instruments, and 17 miscellaneous items like scissors, needles, or screwdrivers," per the Post.
- "The central cause was one man." The panel's report set out evidence that Trump orchestrated a "scheme" to overturn his 2020 election defeat by Joe Biden, culminating in his supporters' attack on the Capitol," the AP reports. "The central cause of January 6th was one man, former President Donald Trump, who many others followed," the report said. "None of the events of January 6th would have happened without him."
- Hicks, Conway interviews. The panel said its investigative work since its last hearing included its first interview with former senior Trump advisers Hope Hicks and Kellyanne Conway, the New York Times reports. Hicks said that when she told Trump the events of Jan. 6 would affect his legacy, Trump told her: "Nobody will care about my legacy if I lose. So, that won’t matter. The only thing that matters is winning." Conway said that when she told him it was a "terrible day," Trump said: "No. People are upset. They are very upset.”
- Campaign manager "barred door to keep Giuliani out." The panel shared details of an incident that showed how much some Trump team members disapproved of the election fraud claims being spread by Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, the Washington Post reports. Campaign manager Bill Stepien said he had his assistant lock his door to make sure Giuliani and others supporting Trump's false claims couldn't get in. "And, you know, sure enough, you know, Mayor Giuliani tried to, you know, get in my office and ordered her to unlock the door, and she didn’t do that."
