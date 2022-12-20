Panel Reveals New Jan. 6 Details

The House committee investigating the Capitol attack held its final hearing Monday—and beyond recommending criminal charges for former President Donald Trump, it released an executive summary of its final report and shared new details of the assault. The meeting began with what the Washington Post calls a "highlight reel, of sorts"—a video with clips from all 10 of the panel's public hearings, including clips of rioters shouting "Hang Mike Pence" and of Trump asking Georgia election officials to "find" more votes for him. More:



Republicans referred to Ethics Committee. The panel referred four Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, to the bipartisan House Ethics Committee for defying subpoenas, Politico reports. Reps. Scott Perry, Jim Jordan, and Andy Biggs were also referred to the committee, which is considered unlikely to take action against them.

The panel referred four Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, to the bipartisan House Ethics Committee for defying subpoenas, Politico reports. Reps. Scott Perry, Jim Jordan, and Andy Biggs were also referred to the committee, which is considered unlikely to take action against them. Weapons. The panel listed the weapons taken from spectators who agreed to pass through magnetometers ahead of Trump's Jan. 6 speech: "242 canisters of pepper spray, 269 knives or blades, 18 brass knuckles, 18 tasers, 6 pieces of body armor, 3 gas masks, 30 batons or blunt instruments, and 17 miscellaneous items like scissors, needles, or screwdrivers," per the Post.