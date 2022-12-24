Next Mega Millions Jackpot Hits $565M

That's the 6th largest ever
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 24, 2022 3:35 PM CST
The Mega Millions payoff is nearing record territory after no one won the jackpot on Friday. The pot has reached an estimated $565 million, CNN reports, making it the sixth-largest kitty in Mega Millions history. The winning numbers were 15, 21, 32, 38, 62, and the Mega Ball 8. Two tickets did match five of the numbers, the lottery reported in a news release, taking the second-highest prize. Two tickets sold in California and Florida split $502 million after the Oct. 14 drawing, the last time the Mega Millions jackpot was won. The drawing is Dec. 27. The odds of winning are roughly 1 in 302.5 million. (Read more Mega Millions stories.)

