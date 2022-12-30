A New Tom Brady Wrinkle Emerges

Tom Brady has had a less-than-stellar year, both on the field and off. While his Tampa Bay Buccaneers still have a good chance of making the playoffs, the team's 7-8 record with two games left has Brady at risk of his first losing season ever, per Sporting News. But no matter how the season shakes out, the big questions will be whether the 45-year-old Brady will retire (again), stay with Tampa, or land with another team as a free agent. Now, a new wrinkle has emerged that has Jeff Howe of the Athletic floating the idea of Brady starting for the Las Vegas Raiders.

This week, the Raiders benched longtime starter Derek Carr, a clear sign he won't be with them next year. What's more, the team is coached by Josh McDaniels, who was with Brady for nearly 20 years at New England. And who thinks Brady wants to end his stellar career with a sub-par season? "It’s really not much of a stretch to see why it would work," writes Howe. At Bleacher Report, Adam Wells thinks it makes sense for those reasons and more. "For a Raiders team that could end this season with a 6-11 record with losses in the next two weeks, bringing in a marquee superstar at quarterback could make it easier to attract season-ticket buyers in a market where there is no shortage of entertainment options available." (Read more Tom Brady stories.)