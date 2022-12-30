In Freezing Weather, Worker Throws Water on Homeless Woman

A worker at a convenience store in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was fired and charged with a misdemeanor after video emerged of her throwing a bucket of water on a homeless woman sitting outside the store on a freezing cold day. The video shows 33-year-old Kasey Weber shouting "move it" and dousing the woman outside Triple S Food Mart on Dec. 26, when temperatures fell as low as 25 degrees, the Guardian reports. The Baton Rouge Police Department says Weber was given a misdemeanor summons on a count of simple battery, reports WBRZ.

The store's owner said Weber was fired "because we do not handle situations like that." Another worker at the store told WAFB that Weber "was actually known for feeding the homeless in the area" but she became angry when people outside the store refused her order to leave the property. The office of Sharon Weston Broome, Baton Rouge's mayor, said community partners found the doused woman and connected her with services. Broome's office said an outreach team visited the business and made them aware of the support offered to "residents experiencing homelessness and crisis." "We hope something like this never happens again considering the available resources," the office said. (Read more Louisiana stories.)