Cosby Wants to Tour in '23

Saying he's ready to go back to work, Bill Cosby is planning to resume touring next spring or summer. In an interview Wednesday on WGH Radio, host Scott Spears asked Cosby whether he might return to the stage in 2023, per the Hollywood Reporter. Yes, Cosby answered, "because there's so much fun to be had in this storytelling that I do." The longtime comedian and TV star was freed in 2021 after almost three years in prison when a sexual assault conviction was overturned, though new accusations against him are still surfacing. Cosby's publicist confirmed the tour plans.

The last time Cosby took his act on the road was in 2015, when he had been accused of sexual assault but not charged. Some of the North American shows were canceled after about two dozen women made new allegations of assaults they said happened decades before. The shows also were met with protests. Cosby, 85, told his interviewer Wednesday, per Variety, that "when I come out of this, I feel that I will be able to perform and be the Bill Cosby that my audience knows me to be." (Read more Bill Cosby stories.)