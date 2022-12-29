Prosecutors Open Investigation of Santos' 'Stunning' Lies

US Rep.-elect George Santos of New York was under investigation by Long Island prosecutors on Wednesday after revelations surfaced that the now-embattled Republican lied about his heritage, education, and professional pedigree as he campaigned for office. Despite intensifying doubt about his fitness to hold federal office, Santos has shown no signs of stepping aside—even as he publicly admitted to a long list of lies. "The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-Elect Santos are nothing short of stunning," said Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly, a Republican.

"The residents of Nassau County and other parts of the third district must have an honest and accountable representative in Congress," she said. "If a crime was committed in this county, we will prosecute it." Santos is scheduled to be sworn in next Tuesday, when the US House reconvenes. If he assumes office, he could face investigations by the House Committee on Ethics and the Justice Department. The Republican has admitted to lying about having Jewish ancestry, a Wall Street pedigree, and a college degree, but he has yet to address other lingering questions—including the source of what appears to be a quickly amassed fortune despite recent financial problems, including evictions and owing thousands in back rent.

A fellow Long Island Republican, Rep.-elect Nick Lalota, said he was troubled by the revelations. "I believe a full investigation by the House Ethics Committee and, if necessary, law enforcement is required," Lalota said Tuesday. The New York attorney general’s office has already said it’s looking into issues that have come to light. A spokesperson for the Nassau County DA's office, Brendan Brosh, said Wednesday: "We are looking into the matter." The scope of the investigation was not immediately clear. Other Republicans castigated Santos but stopped short of asking him to step aside.