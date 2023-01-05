Her Surprise Senate Decision May Be Bad News for Democrats

Democrats already had a tough challenge ahead in trying to keep control of the Senate in the next election. That challenge just got a little tougher. Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow said Thursday that she will not run for re-election in 2024, reports the Hill. As the AP notes, the 72-year-old—one of the top Democrats in the chamber and a close ally of Majority Leader Chuck Schumer—had not previously suggested she would step down. “Inspired by a new generation of leaders, I have decided to pass the torch in the US Senate," Stabenow said in a statement. The move gives Republicans a decent chance to flip a seat in an election year where Democrats have to defend 23 seats, notes the Hill.

What's more, Democrats Jon Tester of Montana and Joe Manchin of West Virginia also are weighing whether to retire in two GOP-leaning states. NBC News suggests that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will likely be a big name put forward as a possible Stabenow successor, given that he moved to Michigan in July. Buttigieg had previously served as mayor of South Bend, Indiana. As for what's next for Stabenow: “When my term ends, I intend to begin a new chapter in my life that includes continuing to serve our state outside of elected office while spending precious time with my amazing 96-year-old mom and my wonderful family," she said. (Read more Debbie Stabenow stories.)