Idaho Housemate Had a Chilling Encounter With Killer

Court documents also say DNA on knife sheath at scene is that of suspect Bryan Kohberger
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 5, 2023 12:39 PM CST
Idaho Housemate: Killer Walked Past Me
This image provided by the Latah County Jail shows Bryan Kohberger.   (Latah County Jail via AP)

Newly released court documents shed new light on the arrest of suspect Bryan Kohberger in the murder of four University of Idaho students—along with a chilling encounter involving one of the surviving roommates. Standout details from the probable cause affidavit:

  • DNA: Investigators say DNA found on a knife sheath left on one of the beds at the crime scene matches Kohberger's, reports the AP. Detectives say they obtained the 28-year-old's DNA profile from trash at his family's residence in Pennsylvania, per CNN.

  • Roommate: One of two surviving roommates in the house told investigators she woke to the sound of crying and a male voice saying something like, "It’s OK, I’m going to help you," per BuzzFeed. The roommate then opened her bedroom door and saw a "figure clad in black clothing and a mask that covered the person's mouth and nose walking towards her," per the court documents. The man, whom she didn't recognize, walked past her and out a sliding glass door about 4am as she stood "frozen in shock." The woman then went back into her room and locked the door.
  • Phone data: Investigators say data from Kohberger's phone show he visited the area of the victims' home at least a dozen times between June and the day of the murders, per the Washington Post.
(Read more University of Idaho stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X