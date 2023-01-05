Idaho Housemate Had a Chilling Encounter With Killer

Newly released court documents shed new light on the arrest of suspect Bryan Kohberger in the murder of four University of Idaho students—along with a chilling encounter involving one of the surviving roommates. Standout details from the probable cause affidavit:

DNA: Investigators say DNA found on a knife sheath left on one of the beds at the crime scene matches Kohberger's, reports the AP. Detectives say they obtained the 28-year-old's DNA profile from trash at his family's residence in Pennsylvania, per CNN.