Crime / University of Idaho Idaho Housemate Had a Chilling Encounter With Killer Court documents also say DNA on knife sheath at scene is that of suspect Bryan Kohberger By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Jan 5, 2023 12:39 PM CST Copied This image provided by the Latah County Jail shows Bryan Kohberger. (Latah County Jail via AP) View 1 more image Newly released court documents shed new light on the arrest of suspect Bryan Kohberger in the murder of four University of Idaho students—along with a chilling encounter involving one of the surviving roommates. Standout details from the probable cause affidavit: DNA: Investigators say DNA found on a knife sheath left on one of the beds at the crime scene matches Kohberger's, reports the AP. Detectives say they obtained the 28-year-old's DNA profile from trash at his family's residence in Pennsylvania, per CNN. Roommate: One of two surviving roommates in the house told investigators she woke to the sound of crying and a male voice saying something like, "It’s OK, I’m going to help you," per BuzzFeed. The roommate then opened her bedroom door and saw a "figure clad in black clothing and a mask that covered the person's mouth and nose walking towards her," per the court documents. The man, whom she didn't recognize, walked past her and out a sliding glass door about 4am as she stood "frozen in shock." The woman then went back into her room and locked the door. Phone data: Investigators say data from Kohberger's phone show he visited the area of the victims' home at least a dozen times between June and the day of the murders, per the Washington Post. (Read more University of Idaho stories.) View 1 more image