Mega Millions Nears $1B

Lottery players whose numbers didn't hit or who forgot to even buy a ticket will have another shot at a nearly $1 billion Mega Millions prize when a drawing is held Friday night. The estimated $940 million jackpot has been growing for more than two months and now ranks as the sixth-largest in US history. Even as the prize grows larger, the odds of winning remain the same, at one in 302.6 million, the AP reports.

The $940 million jackpot is for winners who choose an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Winners usually want the cash option, which for Friday night's drawing would be an estimated $483.5 million. If there is no winner, the next drawing will be held Tuesday night. Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, DC, and the US Virgin Islands.