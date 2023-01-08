For American Mikaela Shiffrin, a Milestone Skiing Victory

Mikaela Shiffrin matched Lindsey Vonn’s women’s World Cup skiing record with her 82nd win Sunday. Shiffrin led from start to finish to win a giant slalom by a large margin and can now break Vonn’s mark in a night slalom scheduled for Flachau, Austria, on Tuesday, per the AP. “I was so nervous this run. I have a rash on my face I was so nervous,” Shiffrin said. “I don’t know why, maybe a little bit was because of 82. I just really wanted to ski well, and I did." Shiffrin celebrated with a scream then bent over and rested her hands on her poles before kissing her skis in the awards ceremony.

Already with eight wins this season, Shiffrin is also quickly approaching Ingemar Stenmark’s overall record—between men and women—of 86 victories. Vonn retired four years ago when injuries ended her pursuit of Stenmark's record. Shiffrin and Vonn now each have 20 more wins than the next woman on the all-time list, Annemarie Moser-Pröll of Austria at 62. While the often-injured Vonn required 395 races for her 82 wins, Shiffrin has done it in just 233 races. And at age 27, Shiffrin could compete for several more years.