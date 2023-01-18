'Amusing Sabotage' Ends With BBC Apology

'Sexual noises' interrupted live BBC television coverage of a soccer competition in what the presenter later referred to as an "amusing" form of "sabotage." The BBC apologized after the incident, which took place as Gary Lineker was covering the FA Cup and moaning could be heard in the background. Lineker later posted a photo of a cellphone that had been found taped to the back of the set. "As sabotage goes it was quite amusing," he tweeted.

He later told BBC Two's Newsnight the moaning sound had been so loud in the studio it was hard for him to hear the audio coming through his earpiece and continue presenting. While he initially thought someone's phone was accidentally playing a video that had been sent to it, he soon realized it must be some sort of "prank," and then the taped cellphone was found. As the Namal reports, the prank is known as Gemidão do zap or "the big WhatsApp moan," and it originated in Brazil. But in this case, YouTube prankster Daniel Jarvis took credit for pulling off the stunt, video of which has been widely circulated on social media. (Read more strange stuff stories.)