Veteran Says Santos Scammed GoFundMe for His Dying Dog

In one of the more shocking allegations yet against Rep. George Santos, a disabled veteran in New Jersey says Santos set up a GoFundMe fundraiser for his dying service dog—but never turned over the $3,000 it raised. Richard Osthoff tells Patch.com that he was homeless and living in a tent when Sapphire, a pit mix donated by a veterans charity, developed a stomach tumor. Osthoff says a vet tech put him in touch with Santos—who was using the name Anthony Devolder at the time—and said his charity could help. He says that after the campaign raised $3,000 on social media, Santos shut it down and stopped answering his texts and calls. "We were scammed by Anthony Devolder," he said in a Nov. 2016 Facebook post.

Osthoff tells NBC that after Santos got involved, he was told he couldn't schedule surgery with his veterinarian in New Jersey because "everything had to be done through his vets and his technicians and all that stuff at that point." He says that after a Santos vet said the dog couldn't be operated on, Santos started "coming up with all these excuses" and said the money would go to a different dog in need. "It was lie after lie after lie," he says. Another New Jersey veteran, retired police Sgt. Michael Boll, tells Patch.com that he tried to intervene but Santos was "very uncooperative." Osthoff says Sapphire died in January 2017 and he had to panhandle to get money for the dog's euthanasia and cremation.

The charity Santos claimed to be running at the time, Friends of Pets United, was never registered with the IRS. Osthoff, who now lives in a home rented from a military friend, tells NJ.com that he had tried to put the incident behind him until he saw the man he knew as Devolder in news reports from the Capitol. Santos denied the allegations Wednesday, saying, "Fake. No clue who this is," the BBC reports