Remember the scene in National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation where the family's station wagon gets stuck under a tractor-trailer? Something like that happened for real in Kansas on Wednesday morning, except it reportedly lasted a whole lot longer. Police say that around 3:40am, a flurry of 911 calls were placed reporting that a semi-truck headed westbound on I-435 was pulling a silver Kia under the rear passenger side of the trailer. Officers managed to stop the truck at 3:46am and found a 28-year-old woman from Kansas City, Missouri, inside the Kia.

Leawood Police say it's thought the crash happened when the truck drove through a green light from the westbound exit ramp to get back on the interstate at State Line Road in Leawood. That's when investigators say the Kia, which was headed southbound on State Line Road, "slid through a red light at the intersection" and hit the trailer in front of the right rear wheel assembly, per the Kansas City Star. The truck driver indicated he felt an impact but didn't see anything, so he continued driving—for roughly 8 miles. The Kia's driver, who KSHB reports told officers she was in a great deal of pain, was brought to a hospital for evaluation. (Read more car crash stories.)