Jeremy Renner: I Broke More Than 30 Bones

Jeremy Renner has provided more information on the extent of the injuries he suffered when he was run over by a snowplow on New Year's Day, posting that he broke more than 30 bones. The actor included the update in an Instagram post on Saturday, NBC News reports. The actor has returned to his home near Reno, Nevada, after more than two weeks in a hospital. The post included a photo of Renner doing leg stretches, per Variety. "Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years," he wrote.

Renner, 52, also suffered blunt chest trauma in the accident, his representative said at the time. "Much love and appreciation to you all," Renner told his fans in the post. "These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens." (Read more Jeremy Renner stories.)