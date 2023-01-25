US to Give Ukraine Tanks It Argued Were Too Complex

As expected, President Biden on Wednesday announced that the US is following Germany's lead and will supply Ukraine with tanks. Some 31 Abrams tanks, which the president described as equivalent to one Ukrainian battalion, will be sent. Standout points:

BBC Washington correspondent Gary O'Donoghue writes that the US has previously indicated that the complexity of the high-tech Abrams tanks in terms of operating and maintaining them was holding it back from making the commitment. It had pushed for the delivery of Leopard tanks, which are used by more allies and require less training.