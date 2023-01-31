Three Michigan men who set out to perform at a rap show in Detroit on Jan. 21 haven't been seen since. The disappearance of Armani Kelly, 38, Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante Wicker, 31, has stumped police so far, reports the Detroit News. All three are described as aspiring rappers who were scheduled to perform at a birthday show that night, per FOX 2 Detroit. Kelly reportedly picked up the other two men, and police say a family member of one of the men believes they made it to the club. However, the trail ends there.

"It's our understanding that the performance got canceled, and from there we just have a whole lot of unanswered questions that we're trying to find answers for," Detroit Police Cmdr. Michael McGinnis tells the News. "The fact that the three of them are missing together is very concerning and very alarming for us," he adds to the TV station. Phone records suggest the phones of all three men went inactive the weekend they disappeared. "As much as I love him, and I want him to be OK, I just want to take him home so we can lay him down to rest," says Kelly's mother, Lorrie Kemp. (Read more missing persons stories.)