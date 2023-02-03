Video: Portia de Rossi Shocks Ellen DeGeneres With Vow Renewal

Ellen DeGeneres didn't know it, but Portia de Rossi's 50th birthday party doubled as a vow renewal ceremony for the couple, who will celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary this August. As an apparently "shocked" DeGeneres looked on and party guests gasped, per CNN and People, de Rossi came out wearing her original 2008 Zac Posen bridal gown. Their guests watched as Brandi Carlile strummed and serenaded them, and then Kris Jenner walked up to officiate, prompting an "Oh my god!" from DeGeneres. De Rossi explained that "when I was thinking about what would make my birthday really special, a part from being with family and friends, it was reminding you that you're the most important thing in the world to me."

She said the couple, who just moved into their 24th house in 18 years, is ""setting down finally, planting roots and taking better care of ourselves and each other than ever before. I'm so excited about the future where we get to do whatever the hell we want for the rest of our lives." After her speech, a touched DeGeneres responded, "you save me every day. I’m the lucky one." Guests included Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston, Carol Burnett, Courteney Cox, Katy Perry, Melissa Etheridge, Orlando Bloom, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. (Read more Ellen DeGeneres stories.)