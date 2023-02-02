Meta Says It Lost Nearly $14B on VR Project Last Year

While Mark Zuckerberg's bet on virtual reality could still pay off, it's definitely been an expensive gamble: Meta said Wednesday that its Reality Labs division had a $4.28 billion operating loss in the fourth quarter of 2022, bringing its losses for the year to $13.7 billion, CNBC reports. With sales of VR headsets falling, the division generated $2.16 billion in revenue, down slightly from 2021. More:

Meta stock still went up. Despite reporting drops in profits and revenue, Meta's stock, which fell by more than 50% in the last year, jumped nearly 20% in after-hours trading, partly because its revenue beat analysts' modest expectations and partly because it announced a $40 billion stock buyback plan, which will boost earnings per share, Quartz reports.