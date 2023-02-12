Anonymous Quake Donor in US Goes to Embassy, Gives $30M

Someone living in the US was reportedly moved to help victims of the Turkey-Syria earthquake in a big way. According to a tweet from Pakistan's prime minister, an anonymous Pakistani in America walked into the Turkish embassy in DC and donated $30 million, reports Insider. "Deeply moved by the example," wrote Shehbaz Sharif, per CNN. "These are such glorious acts of philanthropy that enable humanity to triumph over the seemingly insurmountable odds."

Meanwhile, the death toll has now risen above 28,000 in the two countries, with most of the victims in Turkey, reports Reuters. And rescuers continued to pull survivors from the rubble on Sunday, six days after the massive initial quake. A 10-year-old girl and a 35-year-old man were pulled out alive in separate locations in Turkey's Hatay province. Both survived nearly 150 hours in the rubble. "Cudi is our beloved. Beloved Cudi," a person is heard saying as the girl, named Cudi, was rescued. "Hallelujah!" (Read more Turkey-Syria earthquake stories.)